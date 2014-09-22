Former All Black Tom Taylor sacked by Pau after breaching team's Covid-19 travel rules

French Top 14 side, Pau, have sacked former All Black and Crusaders player Tom Taylor after he left France during the coronavirus pandemic, without approval from the club.

Tom Taylor

According to a statement released from Pau, Taylor did not seek permission from the club before departing despite a request to do so.

“On March 17, 2020, the club noted that Mr. Tom Taylor had left the national territory without any prior authorisation from his employer even though all players were asked to remain at the disposal of the club and to respect government measures in as part of the fight against Covid-19."

Although the Top 14 season has since been cancelled, the French club has proceeded with Taylor's dismissal, stating that his departure left the side in "disarray" due to the uncertainty over the tournament's restart.

“This personal decision, contrary to all the instructions that had been given by the club since March 13, is all the more illegitimate since it was not justified, the statement reads.

"He put the team and all the staff in the most complete disarray since there was then no information on the dates on which the championship could resume and it was therefore necessary that the players were all immediately available in the event of a resumption of activity, which all his teammates understood and respected."

“The Section regrets this behavior on the part of his player that goes against the club’s values, team spirit and basic ethics."

Taylor had played three tests for the All Blacks along with 54 appearances for the Crusaders, before signing with Toulon in 2015.