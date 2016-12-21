 

Former All Black Piri Weepu to receive $171K after Oyonnax sacking - report

Former All Blacks halfback Piri Weepu will reportedly receive 114,000 euro (NZ$171,000) in damages after being axed by French rugby side Oyonnax.

ACTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Piri Weepu trains during the Wasps Media Session at Twyford Avenue Sports Ground on March 31, 2015 in Acton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Former All Blacks halfback Piri Weepu.

Source: Getty

Weepu was sacked in January by the second division team six months into his two-year deal with the side.

French sports site L'Equipe reports Weepu, 33, was wanting to claim 500,000 euro (NZ$751,000) after his contract termination early in the year.

L'Equipe claimed Weepu had a fall out with Oyonnax's coach after he signed with the club last year.

Weepu only played eight matches for Oyonnax before he was given the boot.

The 71 Test All Blacks veteran signed with Oyonnax in February last year after playing for London Welsh and Wasps.

Weepu left for Europe after his final season with the Blues in 2014.

