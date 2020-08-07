TODAY |

Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder suffers yet another injury setback

The injury woes continue for former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder, who was ruled out of a return via club rugby this weekend after yet another setback.

The Highlanders winger just recovered from a shoulder injury before tweaking his MCL in training today.

“I feel for him," captain Ash Dixon said. "He’s been training the house down. He was into full contact pretty much. He was...going good."

Meanwhile, there's been just one change to the Highlanders' starting 15 for Sunday’s clash with the Crusaders, despite the side struggling to start games well.

“A lot of it is an individual mentality, turning up and being ready for those first moments," coach Aaron Mauger said. "It’s not that we can’t do those things, because we have proven we can do it. It’s just that first trigger from the start.” 

The southerners are effectively looking to play spoilers this weekend, with a loss handing the Crusaders their fourth straight Super Rugby title.

