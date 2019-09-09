Former All Black Mark Robinson named Steve Tew's successor as NZ Rugby chief executive

New Zealand Rugby have announced former All Black, New Zealand Rugby director, World Rugby Councillor and businessman Mark Robinson will replace outgoing chief executive Steve Tew after this year's Rugby World Cup.

NZR confirmed Robinson's appointment this afternoon, saying his selection came after "an intense recruitment process over the past two months".

“We are delighted that Mark has put his hand up for this role. He has been an incredibly insightful director on the Board, and at the international rugby table, he has been a sound and respected voice.

“This is a very exciting time as Mark starts to transition into the role, working closely with Steve at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“We were impressed with the internal and external applicants for this role. Steve Tew leaves behind some big shoes to fill, and Mark is more than capable of marking his own footprints."

Robinson was Chief Executive of Taranaki Rugby from 2007 to 2012 and works as a consultant in the areas of education, environment, energy and agriculture. He holds degrees from the universities of Victoria (Wellington) and Cambridge.

He said he is "truly excited" to take over the role.

"I have a clear vision to continue to grow the great work already established under Steve’s watch and recognise the significant responsibility we have in ensuring our game continues to flourish at all levels."

“There are some amazingly gifted, talented and hardworking people in and around New Zealand Rugby, and I am honoured to be given an opportunity to lead some of the best people in the world, in their field.

“There are exciting challenges ahead for rugby, and I look forward to working with the Board and the entire team at New Zealand Rugby, to keep New Zealand Rugby at the front of hearts and minds of New Zealanders and black team fans all over the world.”