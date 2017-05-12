Former All Black Luke McAlister to join Toulon next season

Source:NZN
Former All Blacks back Luke McAlister is switching from one rich club in southern France to another after signing for Toulon.
Luke McAlister from Toulouse during the French Top 14 rugby union match between Toulouse and Racing 92.
Thirty-Test veteran McAlister ending a lengthy stint at Toulouse, having penned a one-season deal with their Top 14 rivals. He also has an option for a second season.
The 33-year-old utility back spent six seasons with Toulouse, making 150 appearances and scoring more than 800 points.
