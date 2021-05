Former All Black Kieran Crowley has been named Italy's new head coach.

Kieran Crowley. Source: Photosport

Crowley's been coaching Italian club side Benneton since 2016.

He coached Canada from 2008 to 2016 and was part of New Zealand's World Cup winning side in 1987.

Italy were due to play the All Blacks this year but cancelled their games due to Covid-19 restrictions.