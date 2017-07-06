Former All Black Julian Savea to leave New Zealand for French club Toulon - report

Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea could be the latest New Zealand rugby star bound for Europe, with French media reporting that the Hurricanes flyer has penned a two-year deal with Toulon.

Julian Savea Source: Photosport

Savea, 27, hasn't featured for the All Blacks since the third Test against the British and Irish Lions last year, subsequently losing his place to the likes of Rieko Ioane, Waisake Naholo and Nehe Milner-Skudder.

According to French site RMC Sport, Savea will sign a two year deal with the French giants, replacing the likes of Ma'a Nonu and Semi Radradra.

Savea would join fellow Kiwis Alby Mathewson and Malakai Fekitoa in Toulon, while Liam Messam is also inbound at the end of the current season.