 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Former All Black Julian Savea to leave New Zealand for French club Toulon - report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea could be the latest New Zealand rugby star bound for Europe, with French media reporting that the Hurricanes flyer has penned a two-year deal with Toulon.

The All Blacks' winger has been recalled to the starting side for the Eden Park clash.

Julian Savea

Source: Photosport

Savea, 27, hasn't featured for the All Blacks since the third Test against the British and Irish Lions last year, subsequently losing his place to the likes of Rieko Ioane, Waisake Naholo and Nehe Milner-Skudder.

According to French site RMC Sport, Savea will sign a two year deal with the French giants, replacing the likes of Ma'a Nonu and Semi Radradra.

Savea would join fellow Kiwis Alby Mathewson and Malakai Fekitoa in Toulon, while Liam Messam is also inbound at the end of the current season.

Savea has played 54 Tests for the All Blacks, scoring 46 tries.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


2
The All Blacks' winger has been recalled to the starting side for the Eden Park clash.

Former All Black Julian Savea to leave New Zealand for French club Toulon - report

00:15
3
The singer's gesture came during his performance in Moscow this morning.

Watch: Robbie Williams in strife after pulling the finger during FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

4

Michael Cheika slams Irish commentator for describing David Pocock as being a 'cancer on the game'

5
The All Blacks legend somehow managed to come up with an answer to one very difficult question.

'We can do it' - French flanker credits Richie McCaw inspiration ahead of second Test with All Blacks

01:06
The pair arrived in Chester via train to appear at opening dedication ceremonies where they watched children sing and dance.

Watch: Cheering crowds greet Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth as royal pair make first joint appearance

The day was filled with smiles and cheers as the 92-year-old monarch and 36-year-old former actress paired up in northwest England.

The All Blacks' winger has been recalled to the starting side for the Eden Park clash.

Former All Black Julian Savea to leave New Zealand for French club Toulon - report

A French media report says that the Hurricanes winger will sign a two-year deal with the side.

Landlords are legally required to give specific details of a property's insulation to tenants.

'Lack of adequate insulation statements' common in tenancy agreements, MBIE says, who warn landlords - increased enforcement is coming

All new tenancy agreements should have detailed insulation info -but Tenancy Services says "a lack of adequate insulation statements were common".

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist levy of up to $35 likely to be imposed on visitors from overseas next year, Government signals

A month of consultation on the planned tourist tax to help fund tourism infrastructure opens today.


00:15
The hosts dominated their opening match, taking a 5-0 win in Moscow.

Russia get 2018 World Cup off to flyer with 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia

The hosts dominated their opening match, taking a 5-0 win in Moscow.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 