Former All Black Doug Rollerson dies after long battle with cancer

Former All Black Doug Rollerson has died at the age of 63.

Former All Black Doug Rollerson. Source: Getty

Fairfax reports Rollerson passed away last night after he was diagnosed with inoperable cancer in 2010.

Rollerson played for the All Blacks between 1976 and 1981.

He played 24 games in the black jersey which included eight Tests.

Doug Rollerson and Graham Mourie in action when the All Blacks played against Wales at Cardiff. Source: Photosport