Former All Black Daryl Gibson extends tenure as head coach at Waratahs

AAP
NSW have re-signed coach Daryl Gibson to a one-year contract extension and appointed club great Chris Whittaker as their backs coach.

Former Wallabies halfback Whittaker replaces backs and attack coach Chris Malone, who is taking up a venture outside rugby following the end of his three- year contract.

New Zealander and former All Blacks centre Gibson has coached the Tahs for the last three seasons.

They missed out on the finals in the first two years of his tenure but he oversaw a spectacular resurgence in 2018.

After finishing 16th on the overall ladder in 2017, NSW won the Australian conference and made it to the semi-finals, in the process scoring over 600 points for the first time in their Super Rugby history.

"I am really proud of how this team has developed and improved over the past 12 months to make the final four," Gibson said.

"While our goal was to bring the Super Rugby trophy home, we can hold our heads high and reflect on a season in which we made massive inroads both on and off the field.

"The job is not done yet but we are excited about what's to come."

Simon Cron has been retained as forwards and contact skills coach.

Gibson will also have the attack portfolio and is likely to share the defence role with Whittaker, who is expected to return to Australia later this month.

One of the Waratahs' favourite sons, former NSW captain Whittaker amassed over 100 appearances for his home state in addition to winning 31 Test caps.

He has spent two years as co-head of French club Montauban and had stints with Stade Francais and Irish club side Leinster.

"The knowledge and experience you gain overseas is great, but it is time for me to come home and contribute to the game and a state that has given so much to me and my family throughout my career," Whittaker said.

"Rugby in Australia is improving and I couldn't pass on the chance to help further develop and grow the potential we have here."

NSW Waratahs assistant coach Daryl Gibson. Source: Photosport
