Former All Black Charles Piutau named in Barbarians team for England match

At least three former All Blacks will be in the Barbarians team to face England at Twickenham following the inclusion of outside back Charles Piutau.

Charles Piutau of the All Blacks Source: Photosport

The latest round of selections feature 17-Test Ulster back Piutau, who was last week named the Pro12 Championship players' player of the year.

Other ex-All Blacks already named for the match on May 28 are lock Jeremy Thrush (Gloucester) and hooker Corey Flynn (Glasgow).

Uncapped former Chiefs back Bundee Aki, who is getting closer to being eligible to play for Ireland, is also in the squad.

Charles Piutau of Ulster in action against Isa Nacewa of Leinster during the Guinness PRO12. Source: Getty

The 14-strong group will double in size, with further selections to be announced.