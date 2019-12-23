Former All Black Ben Smith sees red in Top 14 debut for ugly elbow fend

Ben Smith’s introduction to French rugby has got off to a disastrous start, as the former All Black was shown a straight red card for an ugly fend in his first game for Pau.

The 33-year-old made his Top 14 debut against Stade Francais today, but was sent off in just the 51st minute after referee Alexandre Ruiz consulted with the TMO and deemed he had led with his elbow in a collision with hooker Lucas Da Silva.

Pau went on to lose the encounter 21-18, but coach Frederic Manca offered his sympathies towards Smith after the game.

"We're a little sad for him," Pau coach Frederic Manca said of Smith.



"There was no intent to lift the elbow or plant it in the throat."

Smith is automatically banned from playing the next match and could face a longer suspension from the Top 14 judiciary.