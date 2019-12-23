TODAY |

Former All Black Ben Smith sees red in Top 14 debut for ugly elbow fend

Source:  1 NEWS

Ben Smith’s introduction to French rugby has got off to a disastrous start, as the former All Black was shown a straight red card for an ugly fend in his first game for Pau.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Smith’s introduction to French rugby has got off to a disastrous start. Source: SKY

The 33-year-old made his Top 14 debut against Stade Francais today, but was sent off in just the 51st minute after referee Alexandre Ruiz consulted with the TMO and deemed he had led with his elbow in a collision with hooker Lucas Da Silva.

Pau went on to lose the encounter 21-18, but coach Frederic Manca offered his sympathies towards Smith after the game.

"We're a little sad for him," Pau coach Frederic Manca said of Smith.

"There was no intent to lift the elbow or plant it in the throat."

Smith is automatically banned from playing the next match and could face a longer suspension from the Top 14 judiciary.

Pau still sit eight points clear of the bottom of the table, Stade Francais, despite it being their sixth loss in 11 games.

Rugby
All Blacks
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
David Warner warns Black Caps against short-bowling barrage in Boxing Day Test
2
Cardiff Blues' Kiwi player Nick Williams reduced to tears by surprise Christmas gesture from his mother
3
Goalkeeper de Gea makes all-time blunder as Man United get upset by Watford
4
'Umpires need to step in' - Australia batting coach questions NZ's bowling tactics
5
Noeline Taurua agrees to year-long extension as Silver Ferns coach
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:01

Wales coach defends Kiwi-inclusive selection policy: 'They met the residency rules'
00:34

Kiwi duo Anscombe, Halaholo to miss All Blacks-Wales series due to injuries
00:24

Ian Foster 'always the man to beat' to All Blacks job, says Wales' new Kiwi coach

Manawatū and All Blacks lock great Sam Strahan dies suddenly, aged 74