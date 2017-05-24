 

Former All Black Ben Franks named in Barbarians squad to face England

Experienced prop Ben Franks will pack down against England in a Barbarians team which now features four former All Blacks.

Ben Franks during a training session at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of the All Blacks departure for the Rugby World Cup in England. Tuesday 8 September 2015. Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Former All Blacks prop Ben Franks during a training session at Eden Park.

Source: Photosport

Forty-seven Test veteran Franks was a late addition to a finalised squad of 27 which will play England at Twickenham on Sunday and Irish province Ulster in Belfast four days later.

Other All Blacks previously selected in the invitation team are winger Charles Piutau, lock Jeremy Thrush and hooker Corey Flynn.

New Zealander Vern Cotter is coaching a side which also includes five European-based professionals who have played at provincial level in New Zealand.

They are wing David Smith, centre Robbie Fruean, halfback Kahn Fotuali'i, lock Joe Tekori and prop Census Johnston.

Former Counties Manukau and Chiefs back Bundee Aki was forced to pull out of the squad with injury.

