Former All Black backs Beauden Barrett to reclaim No.10 black jersey

Discussions around the All Blacks’ No.10 jersey has picked up once again following last weekend’s Bledisloe draw against the Wallabies with New Zealand rugby players now joining the debates.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ongoing debate on whether Richie Mo’unga or Beauden Barrett should be the starting first-five for the All Blacks was settled last week with Ian Foster picking the Crusaders playmaker while Barrett was put back in at fullback.

However, Foster’s plans came undone with an injury to Barrett and the Australian defence keeping Mo’unga from having an impact on Sunday’s match.

Despite not training with the team this morning, Barrett is expected to be fit for this Sunday’s Bledisloe Test at Eden Park.

As a result, former All Blacks hooker James Parsons believes his Blues teammate should be given the No.10 jersey this weekend.

“I’ll be interested – is the door slightly ajar for him to get a crack at 10 now?” Parsons said of Barrett on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod podcast.

“He’s experienced. He’s been World Player of the Year two times. Put him in the general’s seat, [let him] run it. You run the cutter big fella, you’re that good! Give him a crack … he’s proven to play really well at 10, people seem to have forgotten that.

“I love him at 10, I love him at first receiver. Defensively, it slows your defence. It’s like an attacking kicking game. When there’s rush defence, you put it in behind and it’s going to make people think. When he’s there, you rush him, you’re going to create a hole and he’s good enough to get away. If you stay off him, he’s going to come flat and put someone [in space].”

Parsons added he had no issues with Mo’unga or his playing style though.

“I’m not saying Richie doesn’t have that ability. He’s the best first-five at sitting behind a forward pod and splitting that gate between two defenders when there’s three forwards and a short ball runner and a forward pops it out to Richie – there’s no one better in the game at that play than Richie. [But] I’d love to see Beaudy at 10.”

However, the Blues hooker was frustrated the All Blacks didn’t attempt a drop goal in the dying seconds of last week’s overtime thriller.

"To me, the high percentage play was the drop goal," he said. "I was as frustrated last time we spoke about it with the test against South Africa in Wellington [in 2018, when the Springboks triumphed 36-34]. It's no different for me. Just take the 3 points and win the test.

"Even if he misses, I'd rather him go for a drop goal and miss than keep doing these what I think are 50/50 plays."

A second positional change Parsons said he would make would be moving away from the dual playmaker system the team has continued to try and implement and instead let Jordie Barrett take over at fullback.