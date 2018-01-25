 

Former All Black and Wellington stalwart Graham Williams dies, aged 72

Former All Blacks flanker and Wellington rugby great Graham Williams has died at the age of 72.

Rugby Union test match, France vs New Zealand (15-21). The famous All Blacks perform their traditional Haka before the match. (Photo by Universal/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Graham Williams played in all four 1968 Tests for the All Blacks, including this match where the team performed the haka prior to playing France.

Source: Getty

Williams played 18 games, including five Tests, and scored 16 tries for the All Blacks in 1967-68.

He is best known for his deeds with Wellington, having played an all-time record 174 games for the province until his retirement in 1976.

He became Wellington's captain and went on to be a successful coach at NPC level.

Wellington mayor Justin Lester paid tribute to Williams, who became a prominent businessman in the capital in the auto industry.

"Graham was a huge figure in rugby, and for many years was the pride of Wellington," Lester said.

"I understand Graham has not been in good health for some time but his death is very sad news for everyone who followed his career and came into contact with him in business."

