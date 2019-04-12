TODAY |

'Forever grateful' - Israel Folau thanks supporters as funds raised nears $2 million

Israel Folau has thanked his supporters for their ongoing financial aid, having now raised over AUS $1.7 million for his legal battle with Rugby Australia.

With his Rugby Australia contract torn up after a series of homophobic social media posts, Folau has since been the subject of two fundraising campaigns, causing divide on both sides of the Tasman.

Taking to Instagram today, though, Folau posted that he was grateful for the support he has recieved.

"I am humbled by the support I have received from so many of you since Rugby Australia terminated my employment contract after I shared a religious message on social media," Folau wrote.

"To those who have criticised me, I bear no ill will towards you. You have every right to express your own beliefs and opinions.

"To the thousands of you who donated to my GoFundMe campaign, I am forever grateful. GoFundMe's decision to shut down my campaign proves the importance of my case; whether you share my faith or believe in my right to express it, attempts to sanction what we believe is a threat to all Australians.

"I am incredibly thankful for the Australian Christian Lobby, which has not only come to my defence in the media, but generously established a website to receive donations on my behalf. For those not in a position to donate, your support and prayers will make more of a difference than anything else."

Quilter International, Twickenham, London 24/11/2018 England vs Australia Australia's Israel Folau on his way to scoring a try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Wallabies star Israel Folau in action against England in London. Source: Photosport
