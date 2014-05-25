 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Force coach challenges side to up mental game after narrow defeats to Chiefs, Lions

share

Source:

AAP

Western Force coach Dave Wessels has urged his Super Rugby team to start being stronger mentally to convert encouraging efforts into victories.

Western Force v Lions.

Source: AAP

For the second straight week, the Force delivered a solid performance at nib Stadium limiting a dangerous opponent.

Last week the Chiefs left Perth with a 16-7 win and on Saturday night it was the Lions from Johannesburg who won 24-15 with the only three tries of the game.

But Wessels couldn't help feeling the Force deserved to win and that could have happened with better execution.

Despite a long injury list including Dane Haylett-Petty, Ben McCalman, Adam Coleman, Richard Arnold, Chance Peni, Luke Morahan and Ryan Louwrens, he isn't looking for excuses.

Wessels is challenging his side to be stronger mentally if they want to go from competing with teams like the Chiefs and Lions, to beating them.

"I think we've got a good enough squad to be consistently competitive at Super Rugby level, what we don't have is the experience and mental concentration to do it for 80 minutes," Wessels said.

"We felt that we did enough in that game to come away with a result and we're disappointed that we didn't. To my mind it's not a physical application concern, our guys apply themselves incredibly well physically."

The Force head overseas the next two weeks, starting against the Sharks in Durban and then the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

With their Super Rugby future still uncertain, veteran flanker Matt Hodgson is looking forward to the chance to get away as a team.

"It's good timing for us and the energy levels will be up with a few of the boys having never been to Africa or Argentina before," Hodgson said.

"It's a good to opportunity to go over and try to play with the attack that we played against the Chiefs and defence against the Lions.

"If we put that together we're a formidable side so we just have to work on doing that for 80 minutes. We are looking forward to the challenge."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

00:30
2
Murray and Hamish Bond claimed back-to-back gold medals in the men’s pair.

'There will always be a seat free on bowside' - Hamish Bond pays tribute to champion partner Eric Murray

00:26
3
The 21-year old made his debut in the 14-13 victory at Mt Smart yesterday.

Watch: Warriors rookie Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad leads team song after nail-biting win over Roosters

00:30
4
Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.

Street fighting and drugs: Anthony Joshua's not so smooth road to stardom

00:30
5
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

'I'm only going to improve' - Anthony Joshua promises more after Klitschko victory

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.


00:19
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Waiuku around 9.30am.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ