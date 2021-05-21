Folau makes stunning code swap, signs Top League deal in Japan - report

Israel Folau has reportedly made a shock switch back to rugby union after signing on with a Japanese Top League team.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fox Sports Australia reports Folau has signed a two-year deal with NTT Communications, two years after he made a well-documented exit from rugby union when his contract with Rugby Australia was ripped up.

Folau's departure was over controversial social media posts in which he said groups of people, including homosexuals, would go to hell unless they repented.

Folau will reportedly join the Japanese club in September and link up with recently-sacked Kiwi Waratahs coach Rob Penney.

It comes after Folau returned to headlines recently with in a bid to return to the Australian rugby league scene by joining the Southport Tigers in Queensland.

However, the return was a bumpy affair with Queensland Rugby League not clearing his registration due to his existing contract with Super League club Catalans who signed him after his 2019 exit from Australia.

The issue was resolved last week with Catalans confirming they have now released Folau but it appears Southport could miss out on his talents.