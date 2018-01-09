Flying Samoan rugby star humiliates rival with epic sidestep on way to try line

Former Wellington and Hawke's Bay back Sinoti Sinoti stole the show with a stunning try for Newcastle against Exeter at the weekend.

Sinoti, a cousin of the late Jerry Collins, scored the opening try of the match with a piece of individual brilliance.

Accepting what looked like a forward pass, he streaked free of the defence, before bamboozling one opponent with a sidestep.

Newcastle went on to beat their more fancied opponents 28-20.