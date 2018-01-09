 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Flying Samoan rugby star humiliates rival with epic sidestep on way to try line

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Wellington and Hawke's Bay back Sinoti Sinoti stole the show with a stunning try for Newcastle against Exeter at the weekend.

Former Wellington wing Sinoti Sinoti was simply sensational for Newcastle against Exeter at the weekend.
Source: Sky Sports UK

Sinoti, a cousin of the late Jerry Collins, scored the opening try of the match with a piece of individual brilliance.

Accepting what looked like a forward pass, he streaked free of the defence, before bamboozling one opponent with a sidestep.

Newcastle went on to beat their more fancied opponents 28-20.

Sinoti, 32, played five times for Manu Samoa.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Trent Boult of the Black Caps celebrates a wicket during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Pakistan relying on big finish from tail end after Black Caps demolish top half with ease in second ODI

2
Hannah Laity shows of her engagement ring from All Black Beauden Barrett.

Hannah Laity shows off engagement ring given to her by All Blacks fiance Beauden Barrett

3
Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

00:52
4
The Welsh referee gives an openly frank interview on his struggles with Bulimia.

'Once is still too many' - Referee Nigel Owens battled bulimia over Christmas period

00:29
5
Tai Martin-Page also has limited movement in his arms and shoulders.

Watch: Horrifying moment Aussie Rules player is paralysed from waist down after dislocating neck vertebrae in collision


Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

The All Blacks first-five popped the question yesterday.

02:05
Iwi and West Auckland community members say the government are moving too slowly.

Iwi wants Auckland's Waitakere Ranges completely closed to public as kauri 'facing extinction' through dieback

Te Kawerau a Maki says government action can't some soon enough.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:02
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.


00:30
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

From black dresses to Oprah Winfrey - All the action from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 