 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Flying finish from Waisake Naholo wraps up superb All Blacks try set up by Rieko Ioane's line break

share

Source:

NZN

The All Blacks have limped across the finish line of a taxing season, seeing off a belligerent Wales 33-18 in Cardiff.

Ioane proved he deserved to be facing Wales early in the match with a great run to set up his winger.
Source: SKY

A team missing half of their first-choice lineup were outplayed for lengthy periods but resilience in defence and more clinical finishing proved the difference as they completed their European tour with a perfect five-from-five record.

As was the case in last week's gripping win over Scotland, winger Rieko Ioane was a standout.

Having miraculously recovered from a shoulder injury at Murrayfield, the 20-year-old was involved in four of his team's five tries and scored the last two.

0017-11-25T12:00:00.000+12:00

Rieko Ioane makes a run against Wales.

Source: Photosport

Those came as a relief to the tourists, who led 13-12 at halftime and entered the final 10 minutes just eight points up and missing stand-in captain Sam Whitelock, who was shown a yellow card.

Rather than succumb to the fatigue of a long season, the All Blacks finished stronger, consigning Wales to a 30th successive defeat dating back to 1953.

It left the world champions with a record of 11 wins, one draw and two losses in a year notable for the forced development of depth as injuries and unavailability struck Steve Hansen's men.

Every match in Europe proved challenging, including Saturday's fixture in front of 75,000 at Principality Stadium as Wales hogged all of the early possession.

By the half-hour mark, New Zealand had made 81 tackles to Wales' 11.

Despite that, they created two tries to winger Waisake Naholo in the right-hand corner and then had too much class when the game opened up in the second spell.

Fullback Leigh Halfpenny's early penalty put Wales ahead for the only time in the match before Ioane and Aaron Smith combined to put a diving Naholo over.

Starved of possession, the All Blacks chose to turn down numerous handy shots at goal in the lead-up to Naholo's second try.

Wales finished the half with a spectacular try to centre Scott Williams in his 50th Test, set up when winger Hallam Amos scythed through a rare gap in the New Zealand defensive line.

The visitors got their hands on the ball for extended periods and Ioane set up centre Anton Lienert-Brown with a half break and bounced offload.

Man of the match Ioane underlined his value with an intercept try two minutes later and then scorched through a hole with raw speed in the 73rd minute to virtually seal the result.

Earlier, Whitelock's sin-binning, following persistent All Blacks infringing on their line, opened the door for Welsh halfback Gareth Davies to score and boost local hopes of a historic result.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
With the win wrapped up and the hooter gone, Ioane made sure to remind Wales it didn't really matter what they did.

'Look at the scoreboard!' Cheeky Rieko Ioane taunts fired-up Welsh after scuffle breaks out on full-time hooter

00:35
2
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

01:29
3
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

Watch: 'Hopefully the people of Tonga are proud' - Emotional Konrad Hurrell proud of historic World Cup campaign

01:07
4
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

00:30
5
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

04:12
Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

Video: Mother living with rare limb deformity full of joy with new healthy baby girl - 'They told me she's got all her fingers and toes!'

Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

00:37
One Tongan fan in Otahuhu last night viewed the police’s actions as racist and later took to Twitter to vent.

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters by police in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


00:20
The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.

Pair of masterful Rieko Ioane tries ends any chances of Welsh comeback against All Blacks

The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.

00:19
The Welsh ensured they kept the match close with a classy try from halfway.

All Blacks finish end-of-year tour with gritty win over Wales spearheaded by special performance from Rieko Ioane

The All Blacks have ended their season with a tough 33-18 win over Wales in Cardiff.

01:48
Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

Watch: 'I don't regret anything' - Tonga star Jason Taumalolo all smiles after heart-breaking RLWC loss

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 