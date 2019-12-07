TODAY |

Flying Fijians fail to make Dubai Sevens quarter-finals for first time in history after upset loss to Argentina

Source:  Associated Press

World series champion Fiji failed to reach the Dubai Sevens quarterfinals for the first time after losing out to France and Argentina on points difference this morning.

Fiji's Vilimoni Botitu runs with the ball as Argentina's players try to stop him during a match of the Emirates Airline Rugby Sevens in Dubai. Source: Associated Press

A two-time champion in Dubai since it joined the world series 20 years ago, Fiji lost to Argentina 24-21 after leading 21-12, then beat France 24-14 but not by enough in their last pool match.

Argentina will face South Africa in the quarterfinals on Saturday, and France will meet England. In the other quarters, New Zealand plays the United States in a matchup of last year's finalists, and Australia will tackle Samoa.

South Africa overcame England from 14-0 down to win 19-14 with a pair of late Justin Geduld tries.

South Africa swept its pool, along with New Zealand and Australia.

Australia scored the opening three tries in rushing past the U.S. 24-12, and New Zealand enjoyed romps against Canada and Samoa on day two of the three-day event.

