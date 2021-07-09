TODAY |

Flying Fijians confirm they'll wear vaccinate jersey for second Test against All Blacks

Source:  1 NEWS | Sky

The Flying Fijians will wear a jersey with a Vaccinate Fiji on the front for this weekend’s second Test against the All Blacks.

An additional “It’s Your Choice” message will sit alongside the vaccinate message. Source: Supplied

Following discussions, the squad settled on the “Vaccinate Fiji’ jersey, with an additional “It’s Your Choice” message alongside it.

Tonight’s announcement comes after the team scrapped plans to wear special vaccination jerseys last week due to a lack of communication with players.

NZ Rugby to address Fiji's Covid crisis at All Blacks' Hamilton Test

It comes after 647 Covid cases and one death were reported in the 24-period that ended at 8am yesterday.

The decision to wear the jersey comes after discussions between the players, the Fiji Rugby Union and sponsor Fiji Airways, who gave up the shirtfront spot that was meant to be filled with the vaccinate message for last weekend’s first Test.

Rugby
Pacific Islands
Health
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
TJ Perenara says ‘I was never the best’ as he reflects on rise to All Blacks
2
Greyhound trainer whose dog had meth in system has racing ban quadrupled
3
NZ Rugby to address Fiji's Covid crisis at All Blacks' Hamilton Test
4
Flying Fijians confirm they'll wear vaccinate jersey for second Test against All Blacks
5
Cheeky Weber says 'his grandma' could have scored some of Dane Coles' tries
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Govt's midwife coaching scheme won't address retention issues: sector rep

Fiji confirms one new death, 647 additional Covid-19 cases

Pharmac 'cruel' for failing to fund drugs for rare illnesses — advocate

More details revealed of oxygen bungle that left baby dead, another brain damaged