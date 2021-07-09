Flying Fijians confirm they'll wear vaccinate jersey for second Test against All Blacks

The Flying Fijians will wear a jersey with a Vaccinate Fiji on the front for this weekend’s second Test against the All Blacks.

An additional “It’s Your Choice” message will sit alongside the vaccinate message. Source: Supplied

Following discussions, the squad settled on the “Vaccinate Fiji’ jersey, with an additional “It’s Your Choice” message alongside it.

Tonight’s announcement comes after the team scrapped plans to wear special vaccination jerseys last week due to a lack of communication with players.

NZ Rugby to address Fiji's Covid crisis at All Blacks' Hamilton Test

It comes after 647 Covid cases and one death were reported in the 24-period that ended at 8am yesterday.