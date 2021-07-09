Flying Fijians confirm they'll wear vaccinate jersey for second Test against All Blacks

The Flying Fijians will wear a jersey with a Vaccinate Fiji on the front for this weekend’s second Test against the All Blacks.
Following discussions, the squad settled on the “Vaccinate Fiji’ jersey, with an additional “It’s Your Choice” message alongside it.
Tonight’s announcement comes after the team scrapped plans to wear special vaccination jerseys last week due to a lack of communication with players.
It comes after 647 Covid cases and one death were reported in the 24-period that ended at 8am yesterday.
The decision to wear the jersey comes after discussions between the players, the Fiji Rugby Union and sponsor Fiji Airways, who gave up the shirtfront spot that was meant to be filled with the vaccinate message for last weekend’s first Test.