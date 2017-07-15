Flying bus? Julian Savea soars above Israel Dagg to score impromptu crosskick try against sleeping Crusaders defence

The Hurricanes have saved themselves a 11300-kilometre journey to Cape Town, inflicting a 31-22 defeat on the previously unbeaten Crusaders in Saturday's Kiwi Super Rugby derby in Wellington.

Despite being dominated for large chunks of the match, the Hurricanes were able to peg back a 12-7 half-time deficit and score three second-half tries.

The victory books Chris Boyd's troops - missing star playmaker Beauden Barrett with a virus - a trip to Canberra next weekend to take on the Brumbies.

It also most likely means the Crusaders will play the grand final in Johannesburg, should they make it that far, against the Lions.

The Lions can now secure first on the overall Super Rugby ladder with a win over the Sharks in Durban on Sunday morning (NZT).

The Chiefs, meanwhile, will play the Stormers in Cape Town next week.

"The boys just kept in there," Hurricanes skipper TJ Perenara said.

"We grouped together, came back and put in a good performance."

Missing their all-Test front row of Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Owen Franks, the Crusaders nevertheless enjoyed all the running in a one-sided first half.

Targeting Julian Savea's left-edge defence to devastating effect, Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga helped three-Test All Blacks back Seta Tamanivalu get over the line twice within 15 minutes.

Yet despite their inferiority and Barrett's absence, the Hurricanes' back line probed admirably with limited possession and chances.

Savea menaced with the ball in hand, popping up all over the park, while Jordie Barrett - slotting in at centre - appeared to enjoy his midfield stint and collected an Otere Black short ball to peg one back.

Down 12-7 at the break, the Canes edged in front soon after the restart via a quick-thinking Savea, who batted down a Black cross-field kick to himself, before a Mo'unga penalty goal for the Crusaders.

In the seesawing 20 minutes that followed, Test stalwart Israel Dagg extended the Crusaders' advantage, before quick-fire tries Wes Goosen and Vaea Fifita returned the lead to the Hurricanes.

Having snatched victory from the jaws of defeat so often in 2017, the Crusaders never looked completely out of the hunt.