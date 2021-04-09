'Fly like a butterfly, sting like a bee' - Ardie Savea's words of advice for teenage Hurricanes debutant

Ardie Savea wants to see Hurricanes debutant Ruben Love channel his inner Muhammad Ali when the teenager takes to the field against the Crusaders tomorrow.

Ruben Love playing for Wellington against North Harbour during the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup. Source: Photosport

The 19-year-old has been given the start at first-five for the Hurricanes, and captain Savea had nothing but praise for the young man today.

"It's awesome to have Ruben get the nod at the 10 jersey," Savea said.

"He's one of the hardest working men I've ever come across and he's the youngest in the team, so that's a testament to him.

"For him to come in and lead the team is a massive ask and a massive challenge but for someone like Rubes, I think he's got the head and the finesse to lead the boys. I'm really excited about him."

Asked what final words he would give Love before they take to the pitch tomorrow, Savea joked he would ask the youngster to stay nimble before getting one Muhammad Ali's most famous lines slightly wrong.

"Fly like a butterfly, sting like a bee, [like the] famous Muhammad Ali," he laughed.

The Hurricanes are seeking to turn their season around, having won just one game from five to languish at the bottom of the table in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Ill-discipline was a talking point in their loss to the Blues last weekend, and while the decisions that prompted the Hurricanes' two yellow cards were questionable, Savea said there was room for improvement in that facet of their game.

"Some you could say we agree or disagree but we've just got to not put ourselves in that position where we potentially may get a card.