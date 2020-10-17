TODAY |

Flower arranging All Blacks giggle as teammate tries to explain his floristry work

Source:  1 NEWS

Three of the All Blacks have gone through some unusual preparation on the eve of the second Bledisloe Test – trying their hand at flower arranging, with mixed results.

Patrick Tuipulotu, Brad Webber and Shannon Frizell spent this morning arranging flowers as part of a sponsor’s promotion.

“Fast worker,” the female florist initially said.

“It’s looking really good, oh my gosh, so pretty,” she continued.

The real giggles started when it came time for the trio to explain their arrangements, with Frizell struggling to explain his Japanese-inspired arrangement as Tuipulotu chuckled in the background.

“Mine is Japanese style, I saw this in Japan last year, and you’ve got different kind of flowers of stuff, so that’s nature.”

Despite his short explanation, Frizell came in for praise from the florist.

“I think it really works, it is not what I would do but I think it’s an interesting use.”

Rugby
All Blacks
