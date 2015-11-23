 

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

Fierce rivals in their playing days and soldiers in arms in their later days of illness, Jonah Lomu and Joost van der Westhuizen shared a unique bond.

In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.
In footage from a 2015 documentary, when Lomu returned to South Africa 20 years after his 1995 heroics, he visited van der Westhuizen in an emotional reunion, meeting the former Springbok and his children.

"How do I know you, Joost?" Jonah said to a gathering at van der Westhuizen's home.

"You are the No.9 who played in the Springboks jersey who tackled me and stopped me scoring a try."

Although Lomu's kidney health was as well known as his game changing talents, the plight of van der Westhuizen isn't so well documented.

The former Springboks halfback was diagnosed in 2011 with motor neurone disease which rapidly worsened, confining him to a wheelchair two years later. At the time of diagnosis, he was given between two and five years to live.

Although he struggled to speak, van der Westhuizen was alert and still managed to communicate using eye tracker technology many years after his diagnoses.

Van der Westhuizen even managed to take to his twitter account when he heard the news of Lomu's sudden death.

Van der Westhuizen, who was 45-years-old, played 89 tests for the Springboks between 1993-2003.

