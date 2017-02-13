 

Flashback: Blockbuster Sione Lauaki sends Richie McCaw flying with unstoppable fend to the face

As the rugby world mourns the death of former All Blacks and Chiefs loose forward Sione Lauaki, moments from the big man's career are resurfacing in celebration of his life and career - including a massive fend on his then-national captain Richie McCaw.

Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.
The 70-cap Chief and 17-time All Black was known for his physical approach to the game on both defence and offence with big shoulder hits and fends painted throughout his career.

Lauaki stamped a mark on the game and possibly on McCaw's cheek when he sent the Crusader's flanker flying with an unstoppable fend during a Super Rugby fixture in 2007.

The man known as Wax was honoured by his former Chiefs teammates yesterday after they won the inaugural Brisbane Global Tens tournament.

The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.
"There's a number of guys who played a lot of footy with Wax [Lauaki]," Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said.

"We gave Liam [Messam] the opportunity not to play and head home straight away but he was determined to go out and put out a performance for Wax."

Lauaki's old side paid their respects for their former teammate after his sudden death earlier this morning.
Messam played much of his early career at the Chiefs alongside Lauaki before the late loosie ventured overseas to play rugby in France in 2010.

"We lost a brother today but we just kept on fighting and did what we had to do," Messam said.

Henry played an important role in Lauaki's career, with the World Cup winning coach in charge of the powerhouse forward at Kelston high school.
