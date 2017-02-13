Flashback: Blockbuster Sione Lauaki sends Richie McCaw flying with unstoppable fend to the face

As the rugby world mourns the death of former All Blacks and Chiefs loose forward Sione Lauaki, moments from the big man's career are resurfacing in celebration of his life and career - including a massive fend on his then-national captain Richie McCaw.

The 70-cap Chief and 17-time All Black was known for his physical approach to the game on both defence and offence with big shoulder hits and fends painted throughout his career.

Lauaki stamped a mark on the game and possibly on McCaw's cheek when he sent the Crusader's flanker flying with an unstoppable fend during a Super Rugby fixture in 2007.

The man known as Wax was honoured by his former Chiefs teammates yesterday after they won the inaugural Brisbane Global Tens tournament.

"There's a number of guys who played a lot of footy with Wax [Lauaki]," Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said.

"We gave Liam [Messam] the opportunity not to play and head home straight away but he was determined to go out and put out a performance for Wax."

Messam played much of his early career at the Chiefs alongside Lauaki before the late loosie ventured overseas to play rugby in France in 2010.