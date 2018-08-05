 

Five things we learned from the Super Rugby final: Campbell Burnes on Crusaders' dominance

Campbell Burnes
1 News Now Rugby Columnist
1 NEWS
1 NEWS NOW's rugby expert Campbell Burnes breaks down the Super Rugby Final between the Crusaders and Lions.

Pete Samu, Ryan Crotty and Seta Tamanivalu. Crusaders v Lions, Super Rugby Final, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 4 August 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Crusaders players Pete Samu, Ryan Crotty and Seta Tamanivalu embrace after winning the 2018 Super Rugby final against the Lions at AMI Stadium in Christchurch. Source: Photosport

1. The All Blacks will miss Matt Todd

The Crusaders skipper praised Scott Robertson, coaching staff and players for their work in securing back-to-back Super Rugby titles. Source: 1 NEWS

This bloke continues to amaze at the consistently high quality of performance he delivers on a weekly basis. That is not the first time we have said that about a No 7 from these parts.

The 30-year-old Todd made as many tackles as his age in the final and, other than one mistake, gave a towering display to outpoint Kwagga Smith in the loose.

His offload which led to Mitch Drummond’s try shows a man who has added to his game to become a complete opensider. While I am a fan of both Sam Cane and Ardie Savea, it doesn’t seem right he will not feature in black again until next year due to his Japanese sabbatical.

2. Richie Mo'unga loves finals pressure

The first-five was man of the match in the Crusaders' final win last night. Source: 1 NEWS

The Crusaders pivot seemed to take Steve Hansen’s midweek words as a personal challenge to show him how he could run a game under white-hot pressure.

The response was 17 points, a flawless goalkicking exhibition, authoritative generalship, penetrative running and a harsh lesson for his opposite Elton Jantjies.

But then Mo’unga has history in big finals. He ran the cutter in the 2015-17 NPC finals for Canterbury, scoring two tries in 2016 and racking up 25 points in a virtuoso display in the 2017 decider.

Throw in the 2017 Super Rugby final, in which he scored 10 points, and you need have no fears about his temperament. The only mediocre outing I can recall in his Crusaders career is the game against the British and Irish Lions last season. He was, however, not Robinson Crusoe on that disappointing night.

Hansen said Mo’unga was playing behind a Roll Royce pack. That was true, but the All Blacks also have a Rolls Royce pack, so no clear-thinking rugby fan in this country should have any concerns if Mo’unga is called upon to wear the All Blacks’ No 10 jersey during the Rugby Championship.

3. Tactics and planning still count in finals

Tamanivalu says the team environment and ‘brotherhood’ made him feel at home with the Crusaders. Source: 1 NEWS

We are not 100 percent sure who came up with the Crusaders’ tactics to combat the Lions’ vaunted lineout drives and mauls, but it doesn’t matter who gets the credit. The collective call was made and the home team committed to it.

Rather than sitting back passively hoping for a truck and trailer or leaving a decision in the hands of the referee, the Crusaders pack just smashed into the Lions lineout before they could even stabilise their jumpers.

It worked a treat and, competitive as the Lions were throughout, they could not get their backs, or forwards, going from such an unstable platform.

In the words of the immortal Hannibal Smith: "I love it when a plan comes together!"

4. Scott Robertson’s record is decidedly useful

Scott Robertson said his No.10 played exceptionally and admitted the forwards were on another level against the Lions. Source: 1 NEWS

If you think the Crusaders’ home playoffs record is not bad, then how about Scott Robertson’s professional coaching record?

Rare indeed it is for him not to oversee a winning campaign. Before his two straight Super Rugby titles, he took the New Zealand Under 20s to the 2015 Junior World Championship.

After serving as a specialist coach for Canterbury, he rose to be Tabai Matson’s assistant in 2012 for an NPC title, and then uncorked three more as head coach in 2013 and 2015-16.

Hell, even Sir Graham Henry did not win an NPC until he was 47. Robertson, at 43, is on his way to the top.

5. That win had parallels with the class of 2000

Mo'unga has been the shining light in another title winning Crusaders season. Source: 1 NEWS

They say the 2018 Crusaders made 171 tackles in the final, with the Lions commanding 72 per cent of the ball.

Those numbers sound similar to the 2000 decider, on a bitterly cold Canberra night, when the visitors gave a herculean defensive shift against the home-town Brumbies.

Scott Robertson was there, in the No 7 jersey, so he will know what his men went through against the Lions. The only difference was that it was colder in 2000, and the contest, decided by a last gasp, long range Andrew Mehrtens penalty goal, was rather closer than in 2018.

The Crusaders are set to celebrate their back-to-back Super Rugby title success with a victory parade in the city centre in Christchurch at 12pm today.

The Crusaders defeated the Lions 37-18 at AMI Stadium on Saturday night, handing the visitors their third consecutive loss in a Super Rugby final.

Fans will get an opportunity to meet their heroes before they walk across the Bridge of Remembrance by Cambridge Terrace for a victory celebration hosted by the Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

Tamanivalu says the team environment and ‘brotherhood’ made him feel at home with the Crusaders. Source: 1 NEWS

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock and coach Scott Robertson will address the crowd before the team heads out of the central city at 1pm.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says the win is testament to the Crusaders' determination to be a champion team and highlights their commitment to their supporters.

"It is also fitting that this title victory was won in front of a home crowd, especially as we farewell Crusaders Chief Executive Hamish Riach," said Ms Dalziel.

The Crusaders skipper praised Scott Robertson, coaching staff and players for their work in securing back-to-back Super Rugby titles. Source: 1 NEWS

"Our team has done us proud."

Following the parade the Super Rugby trophy will be on display at the BNZ Centre until 4pm this afternoon.

Mo'unga has been the shining light in another title winning Crusaders season. Source: 1 NEWS
Sonny Bill Williams has left the door open to making a return to rugby league, declaring off-field opportunities will guide his next career move.

Williams is targeting next year's Rugby Union World Cup with the All Blacks but his future beyond that is undecided.

The dual international turns 34 next August and is weighing up ending an illustrious career spanning Australia, New Zealand, France, Japan, rugby league, rugby union and boxing.

Williams became a pariah in the 13-man game after his walk-out on Canterbury in 2008 over a contract dispute.

He returned to play a leading role in the Sydney Roosters' 2013 NRL premiership victory, only to again return to union, where he won the 2015 World Cup and appeared in the 2016 Olympics.

He's eyeing his third World Cup next year but refuses to rule out a third stint in rugby league in 2020 and says opportunities to work with the Pacific community and in coaching will affect his decision.

All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams during an All Blacks training session ahead of the third and final All Blacks v France test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 21 June 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz
Sonny Bill Williams. Source: Photosport

"I'm 34 next year. I'm just happy doing what I love doing," Williams told Fox Sports.

"I really want to affect my Pasifika people. With that comes responsibility.

"I need more knowledge in that field, which I'm doing - I'm doing for my coaching papers.

"God willing I make it through next year and I make that World Cup side.

"Then after that, I have to keep the wife happy and then if I do play on, it'll have to be at a place where I can still have a voice."

Williams returned to the Roosters for two years in 2013-14 after a handshake agreement with Roosters chairman Nick Politis, which was struck following his first exit from the NRL.

In the past few years, there have been rumours Williams will end his career with the Tri-Colours.

He refused to give anything away about his future on Sunday but said he regretted the way he turned his back on the Bulldogs, the club that gave him a start as a teenager.

An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence. Source: 1 NEWS

"I still stand by my decision to leave. Though as a young fella you're a bit rash and you do things you probably regret," Williams said.

"I'm no different. I'm human, I make mistakes.

"When it came to that decision to leave, although things weren't going the right way off the field, I just felt like I was backed into a corner and that was all I could do.

The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine. Source: 1 NEWS

"Looking back now, if I was a lot more confident in myself as a man, I probably could have gone and spoken to the administration and told them, 'Look, I'm going to leave if you don't do what you guys promised me'."

Sonny Bill Williams said that he still doesn’t know whether or not he will return to the NRL. Source: SKY
