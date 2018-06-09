 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Five things we learned about All Blacks' first Test match against France

share

Campbell Burnes 

1 News Now Rugby Columnist

The All Blacks will only get better after a rusty first half against France at Eden Park in Auckland, with the men in black going onto to thump the French 52-11 in their first Test.

The All Blacks coach is confident there's more to come from his side, despite a 52-11 win over France.
Source: 1 NEWS

1. The bench gives maximum impact

Rugby is, as you know, now a 23-man game. Exhibit A: the All Blacks on June 9, 2018. The French were holding fast at 11-all after 50 minutes.

Granted, there was a contentious yellow card which dented their hopes, but what about the impact of men like Damian McKenzie, Ngani Laumape and George 'Karl' Tu'inukuafe?

The duo starred off the bench in the 52-11 win over France at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

McKenzie ran like the wind, Laumape ran like a bulldozer and the latter, just three months after making his fulltime pro debut on this same ground, melted the French tighthead at his first scrum. Tu’inukuafe has started just two of his 17 games for North Harbour. He might be running out in the No 1 jersey for his province instead of 17 or 18 now.

2. The pack will only get better

The signs are ominous for the French. Minus Read, Coles and Retallick – all the best in the world in their respective positions – and with five players underdone, the All Blacks pack will be the better for the run.

The All Blacks came away 52-11 winners in dominant style at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sam Cane gained some priceless minutes, and Liam Squire muscled up with admirable vigour. Codie Taylor and Scott Barrett continued their Crusaders' form. Luke Whitelock was, as ever, industrious. They should all be better for it this weekend.

3. Beauden Barrett is not bad off his left foot

Barrett shone as the All Blacks swept France 52-11 at Eden Park.

Source: 1 NEWS

We know Beauden Barrett has a wide skillset but, while he often uses his left boot, seldom has it been so effective as it was on Saturday night.

Channelling his inner Colin Slade, he ripped off a 40m clearance on his weaker foot, and then uncorked a pinpoint accurate left foot grubber for Codie Taylor to score.

Class. There are those who would have you believe Barrett is not a solid, authoritative test match No 10. Nonsense. His goalkicking radar, while slightly off on some wide-angled conversions, has been accurate most of the season.

4. The intercept try is still in vogue

Despite some over-zealous rulings around the intent of a player going for the intercept, and thus possibly incurring a yellow card, the intercept try is still not out of vogue.

A prime poacher such as Jean de Villiers would have smiled at the fact that there were at least three intercepts at Eden Park, two resulting in tries, to wings Remy Grosso and Rieko Ioane. Jordie Barrett also threw a pass that was intercepted when a try was very much on.

5. Kick at your peril to the back three

The All Blacks have an embarrassment of riches in the back three, especially when the in-form Julian Savea cannot even crack the squad.

The All Blacks coach is confident there's more to come from his side, despite a 52-11 win over France.

Source: 1 NEWS

So what you do not to do is kick down their throat, because they will swing their counter-attack into operation. That much was highlighted in the second spell when a loose French clearance was gathered in centre field and swung right.

Three crisp, swift passes, classic passing to width. Hooker Codie Taylor delivered the last pass to Ben Smith for the try. Text-book, clinical, counter-attacking rugby.

Related

All Blacks

Campbell Burnes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

00:15
2
The US boxer dominated Horn to win the WBO welterweight title in Las Vegas.

Jeff Horn's 'excuses' made US boxer Terence Crawford hungrier for WBO welterweight title fight

00:15
3
It may have been the middle of the Storm’s clash with the Broncos but Melbourne’s captain still had time for a moment with his daughter.

Most watched: Storm captain Cameron Smith enjoys a special moment with his daughter in the middle of NRL game

00:30
4
New Zealand thumped Australia 33-7 in the final in France this morning.

Bittersweet Paris Sevens win for Black Ferns over Australia - who pip Kiwis to take out World Series

5
UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with his family after his second fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago.

'Respect' - Kiwi UFC champ Robert Whittaker posts touching message of thanks after five round war against Yoel Romero

03:44
We crossed live to Windsor Castle to our European Correspondent Joy Reid for all the latest following the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It's official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit New Zealand later this year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will touch down on Kiwi shores likely late October.

00:33
Justice Minister Andrew Little fronted media today about the blow to Labour’s law and order reform.

Three strikes law to stay as Labour say NZ First unlikely to support repealing it

Justice Minister Andrew Little said he acknowledged "New Zealand First has concerns about the Three Strikes repeal".

01:54
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest update.

Get ready for a drenching: Heavy rain, strong winds set to buffet upper North Island including Auckland

A severe weather warning is also in place for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty.

05:01

Campaigner condemns sacking of West Coast childcare worker with HIV as 'discrimination' - 'What they didn’t do was look into the facts'

HIV-positive childcare worker Gayle Jonker says she was "humiliated" by having her status publicised to parents by staff.


00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 