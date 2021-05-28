Five NZ club players, and four Samoa-based players named in Manu Samoa squad

Thirteen NZ-based players, including five from club rugby, and four Samoa-based players have been named in Manu Samoa’s squad to face Tonga and the Māori All Blacks.

Coach Seilala Mapusua said the squad had the chance to unite Samoa amid the political upheaval engulfing the country after the election.

“It’s a welcome distraction," he told Breakfast today. "This is definitely a cause that all Samoans can get behind. Rugby and sport has the power to unite nations and I’m really hoping with this group of boys we can put some smiles on our people’s faces.

“This is a great opportunity to breed some new players, grow our player pool."

Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa was named captain of the squad, which includes 13 uncapped players.

Jack Lam, a veteran of 35 caps, was intrigued by what the new faces in the squad could do.

The Manu will face the Māori All Blacks in a double-header with the All Blacks-Tonga Test on July 3.

Full squad:

Ah See Tuala - Northampton

AJ Alatimu - Seattle, USA

Aki Seiuli* – Glasgow

Alamanga Motuga – Counties Manukau

Albert Anae* – Rebels

Auvasa Falealii – Papatoetoe

Ben Nee Nee – Kamaisihi, Japan

D’Angelo Leuila – Fraser Tech

Dwayne Polataivao – Pakuranga

Elisapeta Alofipo* – Tama Uli Salelologa

Henry Stowers – Brumbies

Henry Taefu – Western Force

Jack Lam – NEC Green Rockets

Joe Perez* - Laulii Lions

John Vaili - Aana Chiefs

JP Sauni* – Associates, Australia

Kalolo Tuiloma* – Counties Manukau

Losi Filipo* – Bay of Plenty

Michael Alaalatoa – Crusaders, captain

Neria Formai* – Hawke’s Bay

Olajuwon Noa* – Hunter Wildfires

Ray Niuia – Blues

Rodney Yona – Brumbies

Sam Slade* – Counties

Seilala Lam – Perpignan

Stacey Ili – Rebels

Teofilo Paulo – Avalon, NZ

Theodore McFarland* – Moamoa Roosters

Tietie Tuimauga* – Manawatu

TJ Ioane – Glasgow

Tomasi Alosio* – Hutt Old Boys Marist