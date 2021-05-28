Five NZ club players, and four Samoa-based players named in Manu Samoa squad

Thirteen NZ-based players, including five from club rugby, and four Samoa-based players have been named in Manu Samoa’s squad to face Tonga and the Māori All Blacks.
Coach Seilala Mapusua said the squad had the chance to unite Samoa amid the political upheaval engulfing the country after the election.
“It’s a welcome distraction," he told Breakfast today. "This is definitely a cause that all Samoans can get behind. Rugby and sport has the power to unite nations and I’m really hoping with this group of boys we can put some smiles on our people’s faces.
“This is a great opportunity to breed some new players, grow our player pool."
Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa was named captain of the squad, which includes 13 uncapped players.
Jack Lam, a veteran of 35 caps, was intrigued by what the new faces in the squad could do.
The Manu will face the Māori All Blacks in a double-header with the All Blacks-Tonga Test on July 3.
Full squad:
Ah See Tuala - Northampton
AJ Alatimu - Seattle, USA
Aki Seiuli* – Glasgow
Alamanga Motuga – Counties Manukau
Albert Anae* – Rebels
Auvasa Falealii – Papatoetoe
Ben Nee Nee – Kamaisihi, Japan
D’Angelo Leuila – Fraser Tech
Dwayne Polataivao – Pakuranga
Elisapeta Alofipo* – Tama Uli Salelologa
Henry Stowers – Brumbies
Henry Taefu – Western Force
Jack Lam – NEC Green Rockets
Joe Perez* - Laulii Lions
John Vaili - Aana Chiefs
JP Sauni* – Associates, Australia
Kalolo Tuiloma* – Counties Manukau
Losi Filipo* – Bay of Plenty
Michael Alaalatoa – Crusaders, captain
Neria Formai* – Hawke’s Bay
Olajuwon Noa* – Hunter Wildfires
Ray Niuia – Blues
Rodney Yona – Brumbies
Sam Slade* – Counties
Seilala Lam – Perpignan
Stacey Ili – Rebels
Teofilo Paulo – Avalon, NZ
Theodore McFarland* – Moamoa Roosters
Tietie Tuimauga* – Manawatu
TJ Ioane – Glasgow
Tomasi Alosio* – Hutt Old Boys Marist
* - indicates an uncapped player