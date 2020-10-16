TODAY |

Five All Blacks, three Black Ferns nominated for World Rugby's player of the decade awards

Source:  1 NEWS

Five All Blacks and three Black Ferns have been nominated for their respective World Rugby player of the decade awards.

Daniel Carter, (l-r) Portia Woodman, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Richie McCaw, Carla Hohepa, Kieran Read, and Kendra Cocksedge Source: Photosport

Daniel Carter, Richie McCaw, Brodie Retallick, Kieran Read and Beauden Barrett are nominated for the men’s 15s player while Carla Hohepa, Kendra Cocksedge and Portia Woodman are nominated for the women’s award.

Woodman is also nominated for the women’s sevens player of the year and also the try of the decade for her effort against USA in 2017.

New Zealand have four of the six nominations for the women’s sevens award with Kayla McAlister, Michaela Bylde and Ruby Tui nominated alongside Woodman.

Four All Blacks are nominated for the men’s 15s try of the year award. Barrett for his try against France in 2013, Retallick for his effort against Australia in 2018, Julian Savea for his unforgettable try at the 2015 World Cup against Les Bleus, and TJ Perenara for his spectacular finish against Namibia at last year’s World Cup.

Two New Zealanders, Tomasi Cama and Tim Mikkelson, are nominated for the men’s sevens award.

Rugby
All Blacks
