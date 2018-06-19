Fit Sonny Bill jumping at chance to play All Blacks-French finale: 'I'm just keen to get out there!'

Sonny Bill Williams doesn't care whether he's starting or on the bench - he just wants to get out there and play.

After missing the first two matches in the three Test series against France, Williams has made a miraculous recovery to be up for selection in this week's third and final Test in Dunedin on Saturday.

The 45 test All Black injured his right knee at an All Blacks training camp in Christchurch at the end of May and had to undergo keyhole surgery.

He was expected to be out of rugby for six weeks but is now poised to make his return in half that time.

Williams was today backing himself to be able to compete in the Test despite limited preparation.

"I'm just enjoying the journey and enjoying being back here," Williams told media today.

"I'm just keen to get out there - whether it's starting or off the bench, whatever, I'm just going to have a crack."