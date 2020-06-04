TODAY |

First video: Dan Carter joins new Blues teammates as he pens deal to play Super Rugby after five-year absence

All Blacks great Daniel Carter has officially been confirmed as a Blues player, with the Auckland-based Super Rugby franchise tweeting a video of him in his new kit.

The 38-year-old links up with the Auckland side as an injury replacement for Stephen Perofeta ahead of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition starting next week. 

The news comes following the leak of a message from MacDonald to the rest of the Blues' squad last night.

Carter's signing sees him return to New Zealand rugby circles, having departed for French side Racing 92 after the 2015 Rugby World Cup, also having played for Japanese Top League side Kobelco Steelers.

The veteran of 112 Tests for the All Blacks, Carter holds the record for the most points scored by a single player in international rugby with 1,598, claiming World Rugby's player of the year prize on three separate occasions.

Carter also played 141 matches for the Crusaders during his time in Super Rugby, winning three titles between 2003 and 2015.

The former All Black could be in line for his Blues debut in the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, beginning against the Hurricanes at Eden Park on June 14.

