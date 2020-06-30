TODAY |

First two events of 2021 World Sevens Series circuit cancelled

Source:  Associated Press

The first two stops on the 2021 World Sevens Series rugby circuit have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All Blacks Sevens captain Tim Mikkelson and Black Ferns captain Sarah Hirini with trophies after winning in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

World Rugby says the joint events in Dubai from November 26-28 and in Cape Town from December 4-6 have been cut because of the “ongoing and dynamic global nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The 2020 series was curtailed and New Zealand declared champions of the men’s and women’s titles after sports around the world were shuttered in March.

Planning for the remaining qualifiers for the postponed Tokyo Olympics is ongoing. Twenty-one of the 24 places in the Olympic tournaments have been confirmed.

A dozen teams are set to play in each of the men’s and women’s tournaments in the first half of next year for the remaining spots in Tokyo.

The last five stops in the 2020 series were cancelled in June.

