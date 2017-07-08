First try against Lions goes to All Blacks' Ngani Laumape after double-Barrett brilliance

Source:
All Blacks second five Ngani Laumape scored his first Test try to open the scoring for his side against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.
After Beauden Barrett's cross-field kick was batted down by brother Jordie, Laumape pounced on the loose ball, crashing over past the Lions' defence to grab his first try for his country.
It was Laumape's first start as an All Black, having made his Test debut in the 24-21 defeat to the Lions in Wellington last week.
