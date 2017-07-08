 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


First try against Lions goes to All Blacks' Ngani Laumape after double-Barrett brilliance

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks second five Ngani Laumape scored his first Test try to open the scoring for his side against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

Starting his first Test match, Laumape put the tourists to the sword to score first up.
Source: SKY

After Beauden Barrett's cross-field kick was batted down by brother Jordie, Laumape pounced on the loose ball, crashing over past the Lions' defence to grab his first try for his country.

It was Laumape's first start as an All Black, having made his Test debut in the 24-21 defeat to the Lions in Wellington last week.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
The 20-year old fullback oozed class to score this effort at Eden Park.

All Blacks and Lions draw in thrilling stalemate to share the series spoils

02:23
2
The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.

Watch: Football star Jermain Defoe breaks down during tearful tribute to young fan with cancer

00:19
3
Starting his first Test match, Laumape put the tourists to the sword to score first up.

First try against Lions goes to All Blacks' Ngani Laumape after double-Barrett brilliance

00:25
4
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

00:19
5
The 20-year old fullback oozed class to score this effort at Eden Park.

First start, first try - Jordie Barrett crosses over against Lions for first All Blacks points

00:19
The 20-year old fullback oozed class to score this effort at Eden Park.

All Blacks and Lions draw in thrilling stalemate to share the series spoils

The All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions have drawn in a thrilling match 15-15 at Eden Park, Auckland.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ