'First time since 2002' – Scott, Beauden Barrett rooming together ahead of RWC semi

For the first time since childhood, brothers Beauden and Scott Barrett are sharing a room, as the All Blacks build up to facing England in their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama this weekend.

As the All Blacks tend to share rooms while on tour, the duo of Beauden and Scott Barrett have never been paired up with each other.

Beauden has in the past been paired with youngest brother Jordie, but this week will be his first with Scott.

Speaking to media today, Scott revealed what it was like being back with his older brother.

"This week I'm rooming with Beaudie for the first time since 2002, when he was on the top bunk at the farm cottage," Scott joked.

"It's quite nice to have a key driver of our game to be rooming with, chat about some stuff to prepare for this game this week."

Barrett was then quizzed by teammate Sam Whitelock as to how the siblings decided the sleeping arrangements in their youth.