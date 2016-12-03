 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'First priority is to win the Rugby World Cup' - Eddie Jones extends contract with England

share

Source:

AAP

England head coach Eddie Jones has pledged to help build a "sustainably successful team" after extending his contract until 2021.

England coach Eddie Jones

England coach Eddie Jones

Source: Photosport

Jones was due to step down after the 2019 World Cup, but, having overseen a remarkable run of 22 wins from 23 Tests, his bosses have decided to lengthen his reign while inserting into the terms of the deal a performance break clause after Japan 2019.

The Rugby Football Union sees the contract extension as part of the succession planning for Jones' departure and hopes to have appointed his replacement by the end of the 2019-20 season. The two will then work together until Jones' exit.

"I'm delighted to extend, it's quite exciting," Jones said. "The team's got a great potential and what I'd also like to be involved in is creating a sustainably successful team and play a role in doing that.

"The first priority is to win the World Cup and after that making sure the guy who is going to take over has a good team to be involved in, has a good structure and hopefully I can play a role in ensuring that happens.

"It's quite a unique situation in world rugby to be able to do this and I'm delighted to be able to take a part in this process."

When asked if he would want to stay beyond 2021, the Australian added: "I think that's probably enough for me and a good opportunity to bring another coach through.

"That's the great opportunity of this situation and make sure they come through with a successful team and keep making England successful."

England open their Six Nations title defence against Italy on February 3 but will be without flanker James Haskell, who has been banned for four weeks for a dangerous tackle in the Champions Cup.

Jones is expected to name his squad on Thursday as the 2003 world champions attempt to make it a hat-trick of Six Nations wins.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The French star is in hot water for his comments during Toulon's win over Benetton in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Controversial French star Mathieu Bastareaud given three-week ban for homophobic slur

01:51
2
The England all-rounder has generated plenty of attention since touching down in New Zealand.

Ben Stokes available to play for England in upcoming NZ tour after ECB ends controversial cricketer's suspension

00:35
3
The playmaker has signed for English club Wasps.

'Some things are bigger than rugby' – Lima Sopoaga explains leaving NZ

4
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during her first round singles match on Day 2 of the ASB Classic Tennis Women's tournament. ASB Tennis Centre, Stanley st, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 5 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Top seeds survive Australian Open second round as Nadal, Wozniacki, Kyrgios all advance

00:35
5
With Aaron Cruden leaving the Chiefs, McKenzie will move from fullback to number 10.

Watch: Damian McKenzie targets first-five switch – 'It's going to be a big year'

00:45
One holidaymaker in Golden Bay said he was able to kayak outside his tent where rain had built up at Pohara campsite.

Nelson region holidaymakers drenched as heavy rain pummels upper South Island

There were no weather-related call-outs overnight, however.

00:12
The meteor explosion caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake to register near New Haven, Michigan.

Blazing blue meteor lights up sky over US and causes 2.0 magnitude earthquake

The celestial event shook the ground in New Haven Michigan.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says more needs to be done to combat child poverty.

Treasury admits it got numbers wrong on child poverty projections

The errors affect the assessment of the Government's Families Package announced in December 2017.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

00:53
Police are also looking for the driver of a Nissan car seen at nearby Brayshaw Park after the robbery on December 29.

Watch: Daring, knife-wielding robber runs off with till from Blenheim dairy

Police are hunting the robber, and a car seen at a nearby park after the December 29 robbery.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 