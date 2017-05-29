First look at new All Blacks jersey for Lions tour

All Blacks skipper Kieran Read has revealed New Zealand's new slick playing jersey in Auckland today, in what will be the new strip for the national side when they take on the British and Irish Lions next month.

Adidas tweeted a closeup image of a new badge logo on the front of a jersey earlier this week, depicting the well-known silver fern, the All Blacks name and the years 1904 and 2017.

Today, we got to see the full jersey when it was revealed in Auckland's Newmarket.

The Lions toured New Zealand in 1904, playing five matches, including one Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

It's not known whether Read will be fit to play in the All Blacks' first Test against the Lions as he continues to recover from a thumb injury he suffered in April playing for the Crusaders.

The Lions squad are set to arrive in the country today.

The new All Blacks badge unveiled ahead of the 2017 Lions tour. Source: Supplied

They take on the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians team in their first fixture in Whangarei on June 3 at Toll Stadium.

The Lions' first Test against the All Blacks will be at Eden Park, Auckland on June 24.