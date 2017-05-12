First ever Canadian player signs with NZ Super Rugby side, joins Chiefs on two year deal

Versatile Canadian Test forward Tyler Ardron will play Super Rugby for the Chiefs for the next two seasons.

Tyler Ardron makes a run for Canada. Source: Getty

With No.8 and Japan captain Michael Leitch poised to join the Sunwolves, the Chiefs have helped fill the void by signing 25-year-old Ardron, who has played four seasons for Welsh outfit Ospreys.

Capable at lock and loose forward, he has played 22 Tests for Canada and captained them at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

"I can't wait to get to New Zealand and find out what makes Super Rugby the best club competition in the world and be in an environment with such great players and coaches," Ardron said.

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie described Ardron as an experienced and dynamic player.