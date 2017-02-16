Fired up Pat Lam hits back at Steve Hansen's reported 'ex-New Zealander' comment

Former Blues coach Pat Lam wasn't at all happy after being reportedly labelled as an "ex-New Zealander" by All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

Hansen said he was unimpressed about the lack of communication from Steven Luatua's team after he announced earlier in the week he had signed a two-year deal with English club Bristol for the beginning of the 2017-2018 season.

Lam will be taking over coaching duties for Bristol for the 2017-2018 season after his successful stint as coach for Irish club Connacht.

"He's (Luatua) been tapped on the shoulder by Pat Lam which is disappointing," Hansen reportedly told Fairfax.

"If you're an ex-New Zealander you should be a bit mindful about players' careers."

Lam said in a statement, which was sent to Newstalk ZB, that he was "saddened" by Hansen's "personal attack".

"I am not sure why Steve Hansen would unprecedentedly choose to single me out publicly and call me an 'ex-New Zealander'," said Lam.

"I was born in New Zealand to hard working Samoan parents; I was educated in New Zealand and worked as a schoolteacher and a professional rugby coach in New Zealand.

"I had the privilege and honour to represent both my country of birth and my country of heritage. I am a proud New Zealander and I'm also proud to be a Pacific Islander."

Lam also addressed the large New Zealand contingent of players and coaches playing overseas and questioned Hansen whether he considered himself as an ex-Kiwi while he was coaching Wales from 2002-2004.

"Myself and I'm sure many other New Zealanders who are living and working overseas do not consider ourselves 'ex-New Zealanders' just because we are not living in New Zealand," he said.