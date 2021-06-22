Finlay Christie swamped by mates at bar after being named in All Blacks

When Blues halfback Finlay Christie got his dream call up for the All Blacks, he was sitting in a bar celebrating his Super Rugby victory with his Blues teammates.

Halfback Finlay Christie congratulated after being announced in the All Blacks' first 2021 squad. Source: Supplied

The halfback is one of four rookies named in Ian Foster's first squad for the 2021 test season, alongside Crusaders loose forwardEthan Blackadder, Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea and Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot.

In CCTV video, Christie can be seen watching on nervously as the squad was announced in last night's press conference.

READ MORE Whitelock named All Blacks captain, four rookies in 2021 squad

The group of Christie's teammates errupt into celebration when his name is read out, swarming him with hugs and handshakes.