Finlay Christie swamped at bar after being named in All Blacks

When Blues halfback Finlay Christie got his dream call up for the All Blacks, he was sitting in a bar celebrating his Super Rugby victory with his Blues teammates.

The halfback is one of four rookies named in Ian Foster's first squad for the 2021 test season, alongside Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder, Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea and Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot.

In CCTV video, Christie can be seen watching on nervously as the squad was announced in last night's press conference.

The group of Christie's teammates erupt into celebration when his name is read out, swarming him with hugs and handshakes.

The 25-year-old had also been eligible for a future in the northern hemisphere, having been born in Scottish borders before growing up in Pukekohe.