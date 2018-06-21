 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'I find that a bit disrespectful' - French lock says All Blacks didn't play badly, France stepped up

share

Source:

1 NEWS

French lock Bernard Le Roux was quick to shut down criticism of the All Blacks’ performance against his side, saying France simply stepped up with 14 players on the park in Wellington last Saturday.

Bernard Le Roux said the All Blacks gave it their all in Wellington last week and his team had a good game with just 14 players.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to media today in Auckland Le Roux wasn't at all impressed with the suggestion that the All Blacks had an off game against the visitors in the second Test.

"I find that a bit disrespectful, I think we had a good game as well," said Le Roux.

"We put a lot of pressure on them and it is not that they were bad, they are the best team in the world."

The All Blacks defeated France 26-13 at Westpac Stadium with the French reduced to 14 men after their fullback Benjamin Fall was red-carded for dangerous contact with Beauden Barrett in the 11th minute while competing for a high ball in the air.

"We tried really hard to put a lot of pressure on them.

"I think they gave it all and we gave it all, it was a tough game and hopefully it will be the same it will be a good game this weekend as well."

Fall's red card was later overturned. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga league team showed off some great vocals on a bus trip to meet fans at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney yesterday.

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


00:15
2
Portugal's Pepe took the World Cup's theatrics to a whole new level.

Watch: Serial Portuguese actor Pepe pulls out year's most ridiculous dive at World Cup, draws worldwide scorn

00:25
3
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

00:48
4
Toa Samoa are set to face Mate Ma'a Tonga this weekend in Sydney with Fiji facing off against Papua New Guinea.

Watch: Toa Samoa, Fiji Bati stars join arms and sing beautiful hymn ahead of Pacific Test showdowns

03:03
5
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: Who is the GOAT? Ronaldo strikes back against Messi

03:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: Who is the GOAT? Ronaldo strikes back against Messi

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

02:30
1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner has the latest from outside the hospital.

Jacinda Ardern wants to be treated like any other expectant mother after going into labour at Auckland Hospital

It has been confirmed earlier that Ms Ardern had gone into labour this morning with her and partner Clarke Gayford's first child.

00:30
State Highway 1 is closed between Whangarei and the Bay of Islands.

Watch: Drivers navigate flooded Northland roads as deluge hits near Whangārei

State Highway 1 is closed in between Whangārei and the Bay of Islands.

00:14

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into labour at Auckland Hospital

Ms Ardern arrived at hospital early this morning with partner Clarke Gayford.

Handcuffs.

Twenty-two people arrested including some patched gang members in operation targeting methamphetamine in Northland

Police say those arrested will appear in court on a range of drug charges and other charges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 