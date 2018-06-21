'I find that a bit disrespectful' - French lock says All Blacks didn't play badly, France stepped up

French lock Bernard Le Roux was quick to shut down criticism of the All Blacks’ performance against his side, saying France simply stepped up with 14 players on the park in Wellington last Saturday.

Speaking to media today in Auckland Le Roux wasn't at all impressed with the suggestion that the All Blacks had an off game against the visitors in the second Test.

"I find that a bit disrespectful, I think we had a good game as well," said Le Roux.

"We put a lot of pressure on them and it is not that they were bad, they are the best team in the world."

The All Blacks defeated France 26-13 at Westpac Stadium with the French reduced to 14 men after their fullback Benjamin Fall was red-carded for dangerous contact with Beauden Barrett in the 11th minute while competing for a high ball in the air.

"We tried really hard to put a lot of pressure on them.

"I think they gave it all and we gave it all, it was a tough game and hopefully it will be the same it will be a good game this weekend as well."