Finalists announced for NZ Rugby awards, Aaron Smith features heavily

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith is one of three contenders for the All Blacks player of the year, after the nominations for the New Zealand Rugby awards were announced today.

The other nominees are hooker Dane Coles and captain Sam Cane.

Smith is also in the running for the Tom French Memorial Māori Rugby Player of the Year, as is Māori All Blacks Captain and hooker Ash Dixon and World Sevens Series winner midfielder Stacey Fluhler.

The nominees for Black Ferns player of the year are Chelsea Alley, Kendra Cocksedge and Kennedy Simon.

A breakthrough season for Fluhler also sees her a nominee for Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year, along with playmaker Kelly Brazier and halfback Tyla Nathan-Wong.

Fluhler is also in the running for the Fiao'o Faamausili Medal, awarded to the Farah Palmer Cup player of the year alongside Waikato teammate centre Chelsea Alley and Canterbury halfback Kendra Cocksedge.

The Hurricanes Jordie Barrett, Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu, Crusaders Richie Mo'unga, and Highlander Smith are the contenders for Super Rugby player of the year.

After claiming the World Series Sevens title for the first time since 2014, Co-Captains Scott Curry and Tim Mikkelson are nominated for the Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year award alongside Ngarohi McGarvey-Black.

All national side that took the field in 2020 will be in the running for New Zealand Team of the Year.

National Coach of the Year nominees include the Crusaders' Scott Robertson, Tasman's Andrew Goodman and Clarke Dermody, Waikato FPC coach James Semple and Hawke's Bay's Mark Ozich.

The winners will be announced on Thursday evening.

NZ Rugby Awards nominees

Fans Try of the Year



Neria Fomai (Hawke’s Bay)

Jack Jones (Christ’s College)

Bethel Lutele-Malasia (Napier Boys’ High School)

New Zealand Referee of the Year



Mike Fraser (Wellington)

Ben O’Keeffe (Horowhenua Kapiti)

Paul Williams (Taranaki)



Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year



Jane Chamberlain (Horowhenua Kapiti)

Allen Grainger (Waikato)

Scott Kahle (Bay of Plenty)

Duane Monkley Medal (Mitre 10 Cup Player of the Year)



Folau Fakatava (Hawke’s Bay)

Salesi Rayasi (Auckland)

Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty)



Fiao’o Faamausili Medal (Farah Palmer Cup Player of the Year)



Chelsea Alley (Waikato)

Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury)

Stacey Fluhler (Waikato)



ASB National Coach of the Year



Andrew Goodman and Clarke Dermody (Tasman)

Mark Ozich (Hawke’s Bay)

Scott Robertson (Crusaders)

James Semple (Waikato FPC)



ASB New Zealand Coach of the Year



Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney (Black Ferns Sevens)

Ian Foster (All Blacks)

Clark Laidlaw (All Blacks Sevens)

Glenn Moore (Black Ferns)

Clayton McMillian (Maori All Blacks)



Investec Super Rugby Player of the Year



Jordie Barrett (Taranaki, Hurricanes)

Richie Mo’unga (Canterbury, Crusader)

Aaron Smith (Manawatu, Highlanders)

Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland, Blues)



Tom French Memorial Maori Player of the Year



Ash Dixon (Ngāti Tahinga, Hawke’s Bay)

Stacey Fluhler (Tuhoe/Te Arawa, Waikato)

Aaron Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu, Manawatu)

Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year

Scott Curry (Bay of Plenty)

Tim Mikkelson (Waikato)

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black (North Harbour)

Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year

Kelly Brazier (Bay of Plenty)

Stacey Fluhler (Waikato)

Tyla Nathan-Wong (Northland)

Black Ferns Player of the Year

Chelsea Alley (Waikato)

Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury)

Kennedy Simon (Waikato)

All Blacks Player of the Year

Sam Cane (Bay of Plenty)

Dane Coles (Wellington)

Aaron Smith (Manawatu)

Adidas National Team of the Year

Crusaders

Hawke’s Bay

Canterbury (FPC)

Tasman

Adidas New Zealand Team of the Year

All Blacks

All Blacks Sevens

Black Ferns

Black Ferns Sevens

Maori All Blacks

Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year