Final Lions hit-out before facing ABs leaves Gatland selection headaches

After two frustrating performances in the British and Irish Lions' red jumper, English winger Jack Nowell says he's delighted to be back doing what he loves - roaming about, looking for the ball and scoring.

The 24-year-old Exeter Chiefs flyer picked up a pair of tries in the Test selection's 34-6 mauling of the Chiefs on Tuesday - the first from a pick-and-go, and the second to finish off an impressive Lions counter-attacking move.

Having pushed his Exeter side to Premiership glory this year, Nowell admitted he was dissatisfied with his showings in New Zealand to date.

In his two matches against the Blues and Highlanders, the Cornwall native had probed unsuccessfully for time and space to stretch his legs.

But more performances like that seen on Tuesday - with 57 running metres and six defenders beaten - would quickly push him into the Test frame.

He's unlikely to play in Saturday's first Test given his 80 minutes in Waikato but could still be a versatile bench option in the subsequent Tests.

"I've not done anything different, the team's not done anything different - we just know that if we build phases, hopefully I can get on the end of them, and that's what we did tonight," Nowell told reporters.

"I still do the same work off the ball, still looking for it always, and sometimes, like in the last two games, it just doesn't go your way.

"The big thing for me is that I just want to get my hands on the ball, just want to play the rugby I've played all year - there's no lack of effort."

The Lions, having played mostly muscular rugby since arriving on Kiwi soil, surprised some with a more free-flowing style against the Chiefs.

Nowell said the side's offensive fluency was a long time coming - and would be a crucial plank in their game plan for the silky All Blacks.

He hoped he could do his bit at some point, with Gatland keen for him to replicate his Exeter form by lurking in the backline and looking for space.

"If you let any New Zealand team, let alone the All Blacks, play rugby, they're going to play - chuck the ball around, try and get around you," Nowell said.