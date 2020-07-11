Final game of Super Rugby Aotearoa between Blues, Crusaders cancelled due to Auckland Covid outbreak

The final game of Super Rugby Aotearoa on Sunday has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland, the Blues confirmed this afternoon.

Mark Telea against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

The Crusaders claimed the title for the domestic Super Rugby competition last week with their win over the Highlanders, but there was still a round left to play.

A round that would feature the Hurricanes in Dunedin against the Highlanders and the newly-crowned champions in Auckland against the Blues.

With Auckland’s Level 3 lockdown extended by the Government this afternoon, the Blues have confirmed this Sunday's match - a sellout that would've had over 40,000 fans at Eden Park - has been cancelled.

The Auckland franchise said they will have "more details" for ticket holders soon.

New Zealand Rugby said from a competition standpoint, the match will be considered a draw with both teams awarded two points.

Saturday's game between the Highlanders and Hurricanes will be played without fans but has been moved from 7pm to 3pm due to New Zealand Rugby Level 2 protocols agreed with the Government, which states teams must fly in and out of cities hosting matches on the same day to limit public interaction.

The next rugby fixtures now on the New Zealand calendar include the first week of the Farah Palmer Cup, which kicks off next weekend and the North v South exhibition match, which is also set to take place in Auckland.

New Zealand Rugby said they are currently "discussing" what this afternoon's Levels announcement mean for those matches.