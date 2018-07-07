 

Final four teams in Super Rugby prove attacking focus the way to go in competition

Super Rugby's try titans are proving attack is definitely the way to go in their competition.

Hurricanes Ngani Laumape celebrates scoring a try during the Hurricanes and Blues Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 7th of July 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Hurricanes star Ngani Laumape celebrates scoring a try during the Hurricanes and Blues Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

The surviving semi-final teams were the tournament's four highest try-scorers and point-scorers heading into the finals and the only ones to average more than four tries a game.

In an era when coaches across the football codes seem to place as much - if not more - emphasis on defence, it's a comforting statistic for rugby administrators, as their sport battles for a share of a winter sports marketplace dominated by the AFL and NRL juggernauts.

In both those codes, the leading point-scorer is well down the ladder as their defence hasn't kept pace with their offence.

The seventh-placed Melbourne Demons have kicked 24 more goals and scored 129 more points than any other AFL club, but have conceded more than nine other clubs.

In the NRL, the leading try and point scorers, Canberra Raiders, are running 10th and likely to miss the finals, with only four teams leaking more points.

Offence can only carry you so far and the free-scoring NSW Waratahs in particular are focusing on trying to improve defensively.

They have leaked the most points of the four Super Rugby semi-finalists, but coach Daryl Gibson acknowledged it was defence that won their thrilling quarter- final against the Highlanders.

The Tahs didn't concede a point in the last six minutes when they were a man down.

The title for the leading individual try-scorer in Super Rugby remains a three- man battle after their teams all made it through to the last four.

The Hurricanes' Ben Lam was the only one of the trio to cross in the quarters, joining the Tahs' Taqele Naiyaravoro on 15 - which is the equal all-time season record - with the Crusaders' George Bridge remaining on 14.

