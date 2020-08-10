Final added to Super Rugby Aotearoa as 2021 draw announced

New Zealand Rugby has locked in dates for its domestic Super Rugby competition next year, adding a final in a likely boost to its strained finances.

Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. Super Rugby Aotearoa. Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, Sunday 9 August 2020. Source: Photosport

The organisation’s financial reserves have been almost halved this year as revenue slumped and it stepped up support to teams and provinces hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The success of the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, rapidly assembled when the full Super Rugby tournament was suspended in March as international borders closed, has been one of the bright spots of the past year.

The 2021 tournament will follow the same format as the first with home and away matches among New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams. But next year’s competition will have a final — a luxury which couldn’t be included this year in a hastily arranged and compact tournament and because of uncertainty over local lockdown regulations.

The 2021 tournament is scheduled to begin Feb. 26 with the final on May 8. The format retains the Sunday afternoon matches which were extremely popular with fans this year.

“It’s fantastic to have some certainty for fans, players and partners after what’s been a year of uncertainty,” NZR spokesman Chris Lendrum said. “Confirming the 2021 draw is a significant milestone and a positive step for rugby in New Zealand.

“We’ve listened to the fans and our players and added a final which we think will provide a fitting climax to the competition.”

2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa schedule:

Round 1

Highlanders vs Crusaders, Dunedin – Friday February 26, 7.05pm

Hurricanes vs Blues, Wellington – Saturday February 27, 7.05pm

Round 2

Chiefs vs Highlanders, Hamilton – Friday March 5, 7.05pm

Crusaders v Hurricanes, Christchurch – Saturday March 6, 7.05pm

Round 3

Crusaders vs Chiefs, Christchurch – Saturday March 13, 7.05pm

Blues vs Highlanders, Auckland – Sunday March 14, 3.35pm

Round 4

Hurricanes vs Chiefs, Wellington – Saturday March 20, 7.05pm

Blues vs Crusaders, Auckland –Sunday March 21, 3.35pm

Round 5

Highlanders vs Hurricanes, Dunedin – Friday March 26, 7.05pm

Chiefs vs Blues, Hamilton – Saturday March 27, 7.05pm

Round 6 (Easter Weekend)

Crusaders vs Highlanders, Christchurch – Friday April 2, 7.05pm

Blues vs Hurricanes, Auckland – Saturday April 3, 7.05pm

Round 7

Highlanders vs Chiefs, Dunedin – Saturday April 10, 7.05PM

Hurricanes vs Crusaders, Wellington – Sunday April 11, 3.35pm

Round 8

Highlanders vs Blues, Dunedin – Friday April 16, 7.05pm

Chiefs vs Crusaders, Hamilton – Saturday April 17, 7.05pm

Round 9 (ANZAC weekend)

Chiefs vs Hurricanes, Hamilton – Friday April 23, 7.05pm

Crusaders vs Blues, Christchurch – Sunday April 25, 3.35pm

Round 10

Hurricanes vs Highlanders, Wellington – Friday April 30, 7.05pm

Blues vs Chiefs, Auckland – Saturday May 1, 7.05pm

Final