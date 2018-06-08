 

Fill-in All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock growing in role thanks to experienced teammates around him

Current All Blacks skipper Sam Whitelock says he's feeling more comfortable in his role ahead of tomorrow night's first Test against France thanks to the support and experience available around him.

Sam Whitelock says having so many leaders on the park is taking pressure off him.
Source: 1 NEWS

Whitelock told media today at his captain's run at Eden Park ahead of the match there was a tonne of leaders amongst the team he was communicating with.

"I think when you look across the whole squad, there's so many captains - provincial sides and they've done it for the All Blacks and also Super Rugby.

"It's making my job pretty easy and when they're giving me messages it's spot on the money."

One of the leaders he's feeding off is his brother, Luke, who captained the All Blacks last year during the End of Year Tour against French selection XV.

The All Blacks coach says being a leader comes easy to the one-cap loose forward.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Having [Luke] is good too," Whitelock said.

"Sometimes he's beating me to the punch because he knows what I'm going to say so he sneaks in there and does it."

Tomorrow's game kicks off at 7:30pm.

