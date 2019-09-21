Fijians showcase their beautiful singing as they prepare for Wallabies

The Flying Fijians completed their on-field preparations for the Rugby World Cup clash against the Wallabies with song as Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama declared that they were only team at the tournament with a whole country behind them.

Video showed the Fijian team, who will be hoping to progress from the pool stages for the first time since 2007, singing beautifully in a huddle following their captain’s run in Sapporo.

The Flying Fijians still do the Cibi war dance pre-game unlike their rugby league counterparts, the Fiji Bati, who sing a hymn prior to Test matches.

The showcase of the Island nation’s beautiful singing comes as Mr Bainimarama posted a video message for the team.

“You have something no other team has, an entire nation united behind your success,” he said.

“The passion of the Fijian people for this game is unrivalled by any other country in the world of rugby.”