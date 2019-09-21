TODAY |

Fijians showcase their beautiful singing as they prepare for Wallabies

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Pacific Islands
Rugby World Cup

The Flying Fijians completed their on-field preparations for the Rugby World Cup clash against the Wallabies with song as Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama declared that they were only team at the tournament with a whole country behind them.

Video showed the Fijian team, who will be hoping to progress from the pool stages for the first time since 2007, singing beautifully in a huddle following their captain’s run in Sapporo.

The Flying Fijians still do the Cibi war dance pre-game unlike their rugby league counterparts, the Fiji Bati, who sing a hymn prior to Test matches.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Fijian team treated children from Te Aro School in Wellington this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

READ MORE: Fijian-born Wallaby admits his biggest challenge will be overcoming emotion of facing the country of his birth

The showcase of the Island nation’s beautiful singing comes as Mr Bainimarama posted a video message for the team.

“You have something no other team has, an entire nation united behind your success,” he said.

“The passion of the Fijian people for this game is unrivalled by any other country in the world of rugby.”

“When you put on these jerseys, lace your boots and take the field the eyes of the entire nation will be upon you, every Fijian in Fiji is with you.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Flying Fijians completed their preparations as Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama declared that they were only team at the tournament with a whole country behind them. Source: E News Fiji
More From
Rugby
Pacific Islands
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: All Blacks lead in second half in Rugby World Cup crunch clash with Springboks
2
Full details, and how to watch, every All Blacks fixture at the Rugby World Cup
3
Australia's Reece Hodge in hot water over high shot on Fiji forward
4
Jacinda Ardern tells reporters SBW asked her if she's planning on 'expanding her family'
5
Wallabies claim thriller over Fiji to begin Rugby World Cup campaign with win
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Japan's RWC opening in pictures: A colourful display of talent

Fijian-born Wallaby admits his biggest challenge will be overcoming emotion of facing the country of his birth

Kiwi and Japanese tradition take centre stage at Rugby World Cup opening ceremony in Tokyo
02:58

Jacinda Ardern to push NZ tourism in Tokyo before cheering on All Blacks at RWC