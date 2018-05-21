TODAY |

Fijians name full-strength side to face Tonga at Eden Park

New Zealand fans will get to enjoy a full-strength Flying Fijians side against Tonga this Saturday at Eden Park for the Pasifika double-header at Eden Park.

Coach John McKee named a side that features NRL convert Semi Radradra at centre and world class talents, as well as Olympic gold medallists, Josua Tuisova, Leone Nakarawa and Semi Kunatani at wing, lock and openside flanker respectively.

Edinburgh’s cult hero No.8 Viliame Mata, who also won Sevens gold in Rio, will come off the bench.

Former Crusaders, Canterbury and North Harbour first-five eighth Ben Volavola will start in the No.10 jersey.

McKee was bracing his team for a physical onslaught against Ikale Tahi which will take place following Manu Samoa’s clash with a Heartland XV.

“We know Tonga will bring a lot of physicality in attack and defence in this match,” McKee commented.

“Our players know they will have to stand up in this physical contest to be successful in the outcome of this match.

“Players know that they have been given a great opportunity with this selection, to play well and put themselves in contention for selection in our opening RWC match against Australia.”

Fiji face the Wallabies in their World Cup opener on September 21.

Flying Fijians: Campese Ma’afu, Sam Matavesi, Kalivati Tawake, Tevita Cavubati, Leone Nakarawa, Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Semi Kunatani, Peceli Yato, Frank Lomani, Ben Volavola, Vereniki Goneva, Levani Botia, Semi Radradra, Josua Tuisova, Alivereti Veitokani

Reserves: Ratu Veremalua Vugakoto, Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Tevita Ratuva, Viliame Mata, Nikola Matawalu, Joshua Matavesi, Waisea Nayacalevu

Toulon's Fijian winger Semi Radradra runs with the ball during the French Top 14. Source: Getty
